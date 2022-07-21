Court filing: Aiden Fucci refuses to consent to polygraph test, DNA samples

Aiden Fucci is accused of stabbing Tristyn Bailey more than 100 times in the neighborhood where they both lived.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new filing has been made available in the case against the St. Johns County teen charged with murdering his schoolmate, 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey.

Aiden Fucci, now 15, has invoked his constitutional rights.

He is accused of stabbing Bailey more than 100 times in the neighborhood where they both lived.

Fucci's filing says he will not speak with any jail psychologist or jail minister about the case without his attorney present.

He is also refusing to consent to a polygraph test, having his home or property searched or giving any hair, blood or saliva samples.

Fucci is set to go to trial in November.

A grand jury indictment decided that Fucci, 15, would be charged with first-degree murder, a charge which is automatically tried in adult court. If convicted, he could spend the rest of his life in prison.

Tristyn was stabbed on May 9, 2021, on Mother's Day. The brutality of the case, the loss of such a young life, and Fucci's eerie indifference brought the case to national attention.

Police found Tristyn's body near a retention pond in a wooded area of the Durbin Creek subdivison in St. Johns County.

St. Johns County Sheriff Robert Hardwick said this was a "cold calculated murder case," and "was not an accident."

One of the most chilling parts of the story might be what happened when Fucci was brought in for interrogation after Tristyn was reported missing: He posted a Snapchat selfie from the back of a squad car, flashing a peace sign. The caption says: "Hey guys, has inbody seen Tristyn lately."

Before the grand jury indictment, over 700,000 people had signed a petition to try Fucci as an adult.