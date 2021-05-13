Watch Live: Ahmaud Arbery's accused killers back in court on motions to introduce his prior arrests

Judge Timothy Walmsley set aside Wednesday and Thursday to hear several pending motions.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The three men accused of murder and federal hate crimes in connection to the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery will have another hearing Thursday morning in state court in Brunswick.

Travis McMichael, age 35, along with 65-year-old Gregory McMichael and 51-year-old William "Roddie" Bryan were indicted on one count each of hate crimes and attempted kidnapping charges last month. The two McMichaels were also charged with separate federal counts of using firearms during a crime of violence. All three have pleaded not guilty.

Judge Timothy Walmsley set aside Wednesday and Thursday to hear several pending motions, in particular, a defense motion to allow details of Arbery's past encounters with law enforcement, as well as alleged evidence of his mental illness.

There are also several other motions that will be discussed including defendant Bryan's motion for a fair trial, a motion to disqualify a prosecutor, the state's motion in limine and a motion to strike the 'illegal appointment of the District Attorney'.

