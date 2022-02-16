Testimony continues in federal hate crimes trial of Ahmaud Arbery's killers

Tuesday, four witnesses testified, including neighbors of the accused, who got emotional describing the day of the shooting, as well as a crime scene investigator.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Testimony continues Wednesday in the federal hate crimes trial for the three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery in 2020 in Glynn County.

Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was running through the Satilla Shores neighborhood in Brunswick when Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan, who are all white, chased Arbery in their trucks before Travis McMichael fired the deadly shots that killed Arbery.

No cameras are allowed in the federal courthouse, but you can follow along below for live updates.

On day three, more witnesses will take the stand.

Tuesday, four witnesses testified, including neighbors of the accused men, who got emotional describing the day of the shooting, as well as a crime scene investigator.

The lead GBI case agent also took the stand.

As this second trial of three defendants already convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery gets underway, there are many questions swirling about the reasons for the seemingly repetitious proceeding.

What’s the difference?

Unlike their murder trial in state court, the new trial is a federal hate crimes case. Georgia did not have a hate crimes statute when Ahmaud Arbery was killed – it was just one of four states without one.

The state subsequently adopted a hate crime law, but the men could not be prosecuted retroactively under that law in state court.

What’s a hate crime?