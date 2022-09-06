NEW: State prison mugshots released of men who murdered Ahmaud Arbery

The three men had fought not to serve their life sentences in state prison, citing danger and death threats.

New mugshots of Ahmaud Arbery's killers have been released after they were booked into Georgia state prison in late August. They were transferred into custody on August 23, 2022, more than two years after Arbery's killing in February of 2020.

Travis McMichael, the shooter, his father, Gregory McMichael, who chased down Arbery, and William "Roddie" Bryan, who blocked Arbery with his truck and filmed his killing, were convicted of Arbery's death earlier this year.

The McMichaels were sentenced to life without parole and Bryan was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole.

The three were also found guilty of federal hate crimes in Georgia's first federal hate crimes trial after it was ruled that they targeted Arbery, who was going for a jog at the time he was chased down and murdered, because he was Black.

In that case, U.S. District Judge Lisa Godbey Wood sentenced Travis McMichael to life in prison plus 10 years, Gregory McMichael, to life in prison plus seven years and Bryan to 35 years.

They are being held at Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson, a high-security men's prison that holds death row and life sentence inmates.

The facility has a capacity of 2487 inmates.

The three men fought to be kept in federal custody, a request that was denied by Wood. Their representation argued that their lives would be in danger in a state facility.

At the hate crimes trial, Travis McMichael's attorney Amy Lee Copeland said Travis has received more than 1,000 death threats. Copeland argued the Department of Justice is investigating Georgia state prisons regarding keeping inmates safe from other inmates. She said if Travis was brought to a state facility, she worries he "faces a backdoor death penalty."

Copeland said she sees the irony in worrying that Travis faces "vigilante justice," but said even he deserves 8th Amendment privileges.

Copeland said if they couldn't get full federal custody, she wanted Travis to be in federal custody for a few years as a "cooling off period."