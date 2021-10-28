Watch Live: Juror no-shows, 'snail's pace' of jury selection heading into day 8 of trial for 3 men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

Six more jurors qualified Wednesday, bringing the number of potential jurors to 42. That's one step closer to the magic number of 64 potential jurors.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — *Portions of the jury selection livestream will not have audio per an order from the judge.

Jury selection for the three men accused of murder in the death of Ahmaud Arbery continues Tuesday, with the family of Arbery frustrated over the slow pace of questioning.

Arbery was shot and killed on Feb. 23, 2020. Cellphone video leaked to the public shows two armed white men in a truck approaching the 25-year-old Black man as he runs down the road. One of the men, later identified as Travis McMichael, and Arbery struggle over McMichael's shotgun before Arbery is shot and collapses.

Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael and William "Roddy" Bryan, who recorded the video, are all charged with murder in Arbery's death.

Bookmark this page for live updates on the trial as they unfold.

Day 8

8:30 a.m.: Jury selection is expected to resume. Wednesday, six additional potential jurors were qualified, bringing the total to 42. There need to be 64 before selection can move to its next phase, and despite no-shows and the glacial pace of questioning, defense attorneys are confident they can reach that number by Friday.

Day 7

5:15 p.m.: Six qualified today, bringing the number of qualified potential jurors to 42, closer to the magic number of 64 potential jurors. This is the earliest they've finished questioning this week. Now discussing whether or not to bring all 64 when they reach that into court when they decide to strike down to 12 jurors and four alternates due to COVID restrictions.

2:09 p.m.: Defense attorneys for Travis McMichael, Jason Sheffield and Bob Rubin, say they're fine with the pace of jury selection because it gives potential jurors time they "critically need to understand what's being asked of them."

9:31 a.m.: So far, 12 potential jurors say they have formed an opinion on the guilt or innocence of the defendants. Five say their minds are not perfectly impartial between the state and the accused.

9:11 a.m.: Jury selection starts with a group of 19 potential jurors.