Watch Live: Defense wants to ask jurors new questions on day 6 of death of Ahmaud Arbery trial

Nine jurors were selected to move to the next round Monday, bringing the total number of qualified jurors to 32. The goal is 64.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — *Portions of the jury selection livestream will not have audio per an order from the judge.

Jury selection for the three men accused of murder in the death of Ahmaud Arbery continues Tuesday, with the family of Arbery frustrated over the slow pace of questioning.

Arbery was shot and killed on Feb. 23, 2020. Cellphone video leaked to the public shows two armed white men in a truck approaching the 25-year-old Black man as he runs down the road. One of the men, later identified as Travis McMichael, and Arbery struggle over McMichael's shotgun before Arbery is shot and collapses.

Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael and William "Roddy" Bryan, who recorded the video, are all charged with murder in Arbery's death.

Day 6

8:15 a.m.: The sixth day of the trial is set to start off with discussions of adding new questions for potential jurors. The defense called for a motion to allow the following questions to be asked:

Whether the amount of time between 2/23/2020 (when Arbery was killed) and when the defendants were charged has played any role in how you feel about the case or defendants. If you were in the accused place, would you want someone with your views on the jury? Do you think a not guilty verdict will affect your standing in the community or for your loved ones?

Day 5

8:58 p.m. Day 5 ends with nine jurors selected to move to the next round; 10 jurors are dismissed. There are 32 people who will move on to the next round, half of the needed 64.

3:32 p.m. Defense attorney Laura Hogue asks court to consider allowing three additional questions:

Whether the amount of time between 2/23/2020 (when Ahmaud was killed ) and when the defendants were charged has played any role in how you feel about the case or defendants. If you were in the accused place, would you want someone with your views on the jury? Do you think a not guilty verdict will affect your standing in the community or for your loved ones?

Judge says the third question could be racially motivated.

Judge allows time for the State to come up with a rebuttal before making a ruling.

2:28 p.m. Ahmaud Arbery's mother enters the courtroom. Two other jurors are struck, both with connections to Arbery.

2:05 p.m. Attorneys question Juror 381, who is later struck for cause.

1:43 p.m. Three potential jurors struck for cause.

1:06 p.m.: Barbara Arnwine, a supporter of Arbery's father, decries continuing "attacks" against Marcus Arbery Sr. by defense attorney Kevin Gough, who claimed Arbery Sr. nodded at a juror and asked the judge to "do something to make sure the jurors aren't being influenced." Judge and prosecutors say they did not see the nod.

12:39 p.m.: Prayers and supporters continue outside the courthouse while the court is in recess.

12:10 p.m.: Supporters gather outside the Glynn County Courthouse. A Brunswick woman sings "Heal the Land."

10:45 a.m.: Arbery's father, Marcus Arbery Sr., walks into the courthouse.

10:29 a.m.: The pool reporter notes that today's group of potential jurors is 19, not 20. It is unclear where the 20th juror is.

9:18 a.m.: Judge Timothy Walmsley tells the group of 20 potential jurors based on last week's process that he expects this to last all day and asks for patience, saying "We don’t rush things here. This is a very deliberate process you’re now involved in with us now."

9:10 a.m.: Proceedings resume in day five of jury selection in the trial for the men charged with Arbery's death.