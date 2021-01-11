Watch Live: 55 potential jurors qualified ahead of day 10 of selection in trial for 3 accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael and William "Roddy" Bryan are charged with murder in Arbery's death.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — *Portions of the jury selection livestream will not have audio per an order from the judge.

Jury selection for the three men accused of murder in the death of Ahmaud Arbery continues Monday. Attorneys were hopeful they would reach the needed number of 64 qualified potential jurors to move on to the next phase of selection by the end of last week, but they fell short, reaching only 55.

Arbery was shot and killed on Feb. 23, 2020. Cellphone video leaked to the public shows two armed white men in a truck approaching the 25-year-old Black man as he runs down the road. One of the men, later identified as Travis McMichael, and Arbery struggle over McMichael's shotgun before Arbery is shot and collapses.

Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael and William "Roddy" Bryan, who recorded the video, are all charged with murder in Arbery's death.

Day 10

8:30 a.m.: Jury selection is scheduled to resume Monday. On Friday, Bryan's attorney Kevin Gough said he was concerned about what he called underrepresentation for his client among the potential jurors, a lack of "white males born in the South over 40 years old without a college degree." Gough said he would be submitting the concern as a formal motion to look at whether this demographic is considered a constitutionally protected class of people who cannot be discriminated against.

Day 9

10:02 a.m.: 15 of the 18 potential jurors say they have negative opinions about the defendants. Five support BLM, Justice for Ahmaud, I Run with Maud. Nine of 18 say people of color aren't treated fairly by the criminal justice system. Ten say police don't treat Black and white people equally.

8:45 a.m.: Judge Walmsley has arrived, and court is underway with 18 potential jurors.