'Tell Mr. Merritt his nose is growing:' Lawyer for one of men accused in death of Ahmaud Arbery says client did not ask for plea deal

A charge conference is going on Friday in Brunswick, with jurors dismissed until Monday.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Lee Merritt, the lawyer representing the mother of Ahmaud Arbery's mother, claims one of the three men accused in the death of Ahmaud Arbery has asked for a plea deal and prosecutors promptly denied it.

Merritt claims William 'Roddie' Bryan, the man accused of filming the killing of Arbery, filed a motion for the plea deal.

However, Bryan’s attorney, Kevin Gough, denies this claim and tells First Coast News to “tell Mr. Merritt his nose is growing.”

Arbery was shot and killed on Feb. 23, 2020. Cellphone video leaked to the public shows two armed white men in a truck approaching the 25-year-old Black man as he runs down the road.

By definition, this is a meeting between a judge and the parties’ lawyers, after the parties have closed their cases and before the jury is charged, to determine the content of the instructions to the jury and to note any objections the lawyers may have to the instructions proposed by the judge.

According to Merritt, prosecutors plan to request that the defendants can't be charged on a citizen's arrest defense.

Closing arguments start Monday morning.