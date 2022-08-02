Jury selection nearing completion on day 3 of federal hate crimes trial for Ahmaud Arbery's killers

So far, 47 potential jurors have qualified total to move on to the next round of questioning set for Monday. Opening statements could start early next week.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Jury selection is nearing completion on day three of the federal hate crimes trial for three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery.

In November, a jury found both Travis and Gregory McMichael and their former neighbor, William Roddie Bryan, guilty of murder in Arbery's death. The three white men chased 25-year-old Arbery, who was Black, through Brunswick's Satilla Shores neighborhood before Travis McMichael shot Arbery.

Tuesday, 17 potential jurors qualified for the next round of questioning that starts Monday. That brings the total to 47, getting closer to the "magic number" of 50 to 60 potential jurors to whittle down to the final panel of 12 jurors and four alternates.

Of the 17 who qualified Tuesday, three were Black men, five were white men and nine were white women.

U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood said the court summoned 1,000 people for jury duty, the same number that was called for the state trial. In the federal trial, however, they pulled people from all 43 counties in Georgia's Southern Federal Court district to try to get a fair and impartial jury of 12 jurors and four alternates.

Once the jury is picked, the judge said the trial will last seven to 12 days.

A judge sentenced the men to life in prison in January for the state charges.

Live Updates

9 a.m.: Jury selection is scheduled to resume. The process is moving along faster than expected, with opening statements likely to start early next week.

DAY 3 of jury selection in federal hate crimes trial for the men convicted of murdering #AhmaudArbery:

-Process moving along faster than expected

-47 potential jurors now qualified to the next round of questioning Monday

-Opening statements likely to start early next week — Kailey Tracy (@KaileyTracy) February 9, 2022

Arbery's family said they're happy with the makeup of the pool right now and the pace of jury selection so far. They had a front row seat as 10 out of the 16 potential jurors questioned in the afternoon group Tuesday raised their hands to indicate they believe the defendants are guilty. All 10 were dismissed, most saying they didn't think they could change their opinions or be fair.