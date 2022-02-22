Verdict Watch | Jury deliberations continue in federal hate crime trial for Ahmaud Arbery's killers

The three men were convicted of murdering Arbery last year in a state trial and each received life in prison as a result of Georgia minimum sentencing guidelines.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jurors will return Tuesday morning to continue deliberation in the federal hate crimes trial of the three men convicted last November of murdering Ahmaud Arbery.

Deliberations will continue at 9 a.m and First Coast News will be covering the trial live

The jury is tasked with determining if father and son: Gregory and Travis McMichael, and their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan also violated Arbery's civil rights and killed him because of the color of his skin.

The three men were convicted of murdering Arbery last year in a state trial and each received life in prison as a result of Georgia minimum sentencing guidelines.

Federal prosecutor Chris Perry gave the first closing argument for the prosecution Monday.

"There is a big difference between being vigilant and being a vigilante," he began. "He (Greg) didn’t call 911 he grabbed his son and he grabbed his gun...They were fueled by a mix of racial anger and pride."

Amy Copeland, Travis McMichael’s attorney, said that this incident was not race based

“Would they have grabbed their guns and done this to a white guy? The answer is yes," she said.

She and the other attorneys questioned whether the street Ahmaud was on was actually a public street to qualify under the hate crime statute.

They contend that the Satilla Shores roads were never accepted by the county.

Attorney AJ Balbo, attorney for Greg McMichael, reminded the court that "this is not a murder trial the responsibility of the death is not for you to decide. Whether he was justified in doing it is a question for a murder case."

During a lunch break, Ahmad Arbery’s mother took several questions from reporters.

“I think the timing is great,” said Wanda Cooper-Jones when asked about the possibility of the trial concluding near the anniversary of her son’s death.