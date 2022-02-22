Guilty on all counts: Timeline of hate crime convictions for 3 men who murdered Ahmaud Arbery

The three men were convicted of murdering Arbery last year in a state trial, and each received life in prison as a result of Georgia minimum sentencing guidelines.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The three men who killed Ahmaud Arbery have been found guilty of federal hate crimes.

The jury determined that father and son: Gregory and Travis McMichael, and their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan violated Arbery's civil rights and killed him because of the color of his skin in Feb. 2020.

The three men were convicted of murdering Arbery last year in a state trial, and each received life in prison as a result of Georgia minimum sentencing guidelines.

Here's a timeline on the entire case with all the pertinent information.

Feb. 22, 2022

Jury finds three men guilty on all charges in federal hate crimes trial

A jury reached a verdict in the federal hate crimes trial for the three white men convicted of killing a 25-year-old Black man, Ahmaud Arbery. They were found guilty on all charges.

Feb. 7, 2022

Federal hate crimes trial begins

Jury selection begins in the federal hate crimes trial. This trial sought to determine if the men also violated Arbery's civil rights, a hate crime.

All three men face interference with rights and attempted kidnapping charges. The McMichaels are also facing using and carrying a firearm.

Jan. 7, 2022

Men sentenced

Before Judge Timothy Wamsley sentenced the three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, he took a few moments to reflect on the trial itself. He said within five minutes, Arbery's life was gone. To put the weight of that into context, he held a moment of silence.

Travis McMichael and Greg McMichael were each sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus 20 years. Meanwhile, William "Roddie" Bryan was sentenced to life in prison with parole.

Nov. 24, 2021

Jury finds three men guilty

The jury delivered its verdict finding Travis McMichael, who shot Arbery, guilty on all charges. His father Gregory McMichael was found not guilty of malice murder, but guilty on eight other counts.

Bryan was found not guilty of malice murder, one count of felony murder and one count of aggravated assault. He was found guilty on all other charges.

Sept. 19, 2021

Gag order

Prosecutors ask the judge in the criminal trial of Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan to impose a gag order that would prohibit lawyers in the case from making any statements about the facts or evidence in the case or anything that occurs in court or from providing any interviews or written information to the media. The motion cites concerns about "nightly interviews" and "improper comments" from the attorneys representing the three defendants accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery.

Feb. 23, 2021

Federal lawsuit

Attorneys file a federal lawsuit on the one-year anniversary of Arbery’s death claiming the men who allegedly murdered him violated his civil rights.

Family and friends gather for a vigil at New Springfield Baptist Church in Waynesboro, Georgia, just steps away from Arbery's final resting place, to share their grief and celebrate Arbery's life one year after the shooting.

May 7, 2020

Arrests made

Gregory McMichael and Travis McMichael are arrested by the GBI on charges of murder and aggravated assault in Arbery's shooting death. They are booked into the Glynn County Jail and are denied bond during their first appearance.

May 5, 2020

Video goes viral

Cellphone video of the shooting goes viral on social media, showing a Black man, later identified as Arbery, running down a road in the Satilla Shores neighborhood. There is a white pickup truck stopped ahead of him, where one man, later identified as Gregory McMichael, is standing in the bed of the truck.

The driver, later identified as Travis McMichael, gets out of the vehicle and a struggle ensues between him and Arbery. Shots can be heard firing before the man in the bed of the truck draws a gun. Another shot can be heard before Arbery collapses onto the road. Marchers gather at a makeshift memorial for Arbery, chanting "I run with Maud."

Feb. 23, 2020

Ahmaud Arbery dies