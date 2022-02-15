'He was trapped like a rat' | Prosecutor, officer describe Greg McMichael as 'jovial' in moments following Ahmaud Arbery slaying

In cross examination of the officer, Travis McMichael's attorney asked if police gave aid to Arbery as he lay dying or if arrests were made. He respond "no" to both.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — One of the officers who responded to Satilla Shores following the February 23, 2020 murder of Ahmaud Arbery took the stand Tuesday in the federal hate crimes trial against the convicted killers.

Prosecutors played an audio interview with Greg McMichael that was recorded hours after Arbery, a 25-year-old Black jogger, was chased and shot dead by three White men in the coastal Georgia neighborhood outside of Brunswick.

Travis McMichael, 36; his father, Gregory McMichael, 66; and their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan, 52 were convicted in Arbery's murder.

During the audio clip prosecutors played for jurors as the officer listened, Greg McMichael laughed with officers as he discussed purchasing the handgun he grabbed before chasing Arbery. McMichael spent several minutes talking about how he and the seller of the firearm discussed the gun and its history. The particular gun was the same as the Brunswick Police Department issued firearm years ago, McMichael said in the recording much to the interest of the officers.

"Would you describe Mr. McMichael as jovial?" the prosecutor asked the officer after stopping the recording momentarily.

"Yes," the officer replied.

Once the conversation turned back to how McMichael and his son chased Arbery, the father laughed as he joked about struggling to remove his grandson's child seat as the armed men jumped into the pickup truck to chase Arbery.

McMichael then described to officers what happened in the moments before Travis McMichael shot Arbery.

"He was trapped like a rat," Greg Michael says on the recording. "He realized he wasn't going to get away. ... The guy was cornered like a rat and that was his reaction."

During her cross examination of the officer, Travis McMichael's attorney asked the officer if aid was rendered to Arbery as he lay on the street dying.

"No," the officer replied.

She then asked the officer if any arrests were made in the days following Arbery's death.

"No," the officer replied.

"For some reason, that investigation died on the vine until the GBI was involved," the attorney said.

The killers were arrested May 7, 2020, nearly three months after Arbery was killed.