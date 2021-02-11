Families of George Floyd, Botham Jean planning to attend first day of murder trial of three men in death of Ahmaud Arbery

Lee Merritt, who represents Ahmaud Arbery's family, said several families he represents will be in Brunswick the first day of the trial to support Arbery's family.

The families of George Floyd, Botham Jean and Atatiana Jefferson are expected to come to Brunswick for the first day of the murder trial of three men charged in the death of Ahmaud Arbery.

“I represent the family of George Floyd and the family of Botham Jean and Atatiana Jefferson, and so many families, Ronald Greene most recently, and they each plan to be here for opening day of trial," Merritt said. "That community of folks have formed a bond and they plan to support each other through this process," he said.

The trial is expected to start Thursday. Jury selection should wrap up Wednesday, according to attorneys and the judge.