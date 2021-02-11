Families of George Floyd, Botham Jean planning to attend first day of murder trial of three men in death of Ahmaud Arbery

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — (The video above is from a previous report)
The families of George Floyd, Botham Jean and Atatiana Jefferson are expected to come to Brunswick for the first day of the murder trial of three men charged in the death of Ahmaud Arbery.
According to Lee Merritt, who represents Arbery's family, several families he represents plan to be at the first day of the trial.
“I represent the family of George Floyd and the family of Botham Jean and Atatiana Jefferson, and so many families, Ronald Greene most recently, and they each plan to be here for opening day of trial," Merritt said. "That community of folks have formed a bond and they plan to support each other through this process," he said.
The trial is expected to start Thursday. Jury selection should wrap up Wednesday, according to attorneys and the judge.
"Wanda Cooper-Jones and the family are continually appreciative of the amount of support and prayers that are coming from the community," Merritt said. "We want to ensure that no one attempts to interfere with the judicial process, but we certainly are appreciative of people being vigilant during this time to ensure that justice is served," he said.