Live Updates: GBI firearms expert says Ahmaud Arbery was shot at close range during testimony in federal hate crimes trial

Arbery’s father, Marcus Arbery Sr. had to leave the courtroom twice. It was during the times the fire arms expert showcased the actual 12 gauge shotgun.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The federal hate crimes trial of three men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery continues Friday in Glynn County.

Right away, a GBI firearms expert was called as a witness.

Arbery’s father, Marcus Arbery Sr. had to leave the courtroom twice. It was during the times the fire arms expert showcased the actual 12 gauge shotgun that was used on his son and pictures of his bloodied shirt with holes.

The fire arms expert says Travis McMichael was in contact/near contact range. Meaning, Travis shot Ahmaud at a very close range and the barrel probably inches away from Arbery’s chest.

The fire arms expert says Travis McMichael was in contact/near contact range. Meaning, Travis shot Ahmaud at a very close range - the barrel probably inches away from Arbery’s chest. — 𝙏𝙧𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙣 𝙃𝙖𝙧𝙙𝙮 (@TristanOnCamera) February 18, 2022

Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was running through the Satilla Shores neighborhood in Brunswick when Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan, who are all white, chased Arbery in their trucks before Travis McMichael fired the deadly shots that killed Arbery.

Arbery's father, Marcus Arbery Sr. left the courtroom before the medical examiner showcased photos of Abery's body. The examiner said Arbery's wounds were so severe, it would not have been possible to save him. The doctor believed he suffered "three medically significant wounds." That includes a grazed shotgun wound to the wrist and the center of his chest. The doctor said those two areas were hit at the same time.

All three were convicted of murder, with a mandatory life sentence. Now, prosecutors are arguing the case that the murder was racially motivated.

On Wednesday, the state's witnesses gave disturbing testimony detailing a long history of racist text messages and social media posts by all three defendants, dating back several years.