'Wooo!:' Father of Ahmaud Arbery escorted out following outburst during murder verdict

Ahmaud Arbery's parents were both in the courtroom when the verdicts were read. Each of the 3 white men were found guilty of various charges related to his murder.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — After a day and a half, jurors returned their verdicts in the trial stemming from the February 2020 death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery.

Ahmaud Arbery's parents were both in the courtroom when the verdicts were read. Each of the 3 white men were found guilty of various charges related to his death.

Marcus Arbery, Ahmaud Arbery's father, jumped up and cheered "wooo!" as the guilty verdict was read for Travis McMichael, the man who ended his son's life. Judge Timothy Walmsley noted the outburst and asked him to be escorted out of the courtroom.

Sheriff’s deputies came over to Marcus Arbery and told him he had to leave.

“It’s been a long time coming,” he said, and left.

Ahmaud Arbery's mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, sunk her head to her chest as the guilty verdict was read. The Rev. Al Sharpton gripped her hand in support.

Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan, were all charged with murder in Arbery's death.

Each faced nine felony counts carrying potential penalties of anywhere from one year in prison to life behind bars.

VERDICTS

Travis McMichael

Count 1: Found guilty of malice murder

Count 2: Found guilty of felony murder

Count 3: Found guilty of felony murder

Count 4: Found guilty of felony murder

Count 5: Found guilty of felony murder

Count 6: Found guilty of aggravated assault

Count 8: Found guilty of false imprisonment

Count 9: Found guilty criminal attempt to commit a felony

Gregory McMichael

Count 1: Found not guilty of malice murder

Count 2: Found guilty of felony murder

Count 3: Found guilty of felony murder

Count 4: Found guilty of felony murder

Count 5: Found guilty of felony murder

Count 6: Found guilty of aggravated assault

Cpount 8: Found guilty of false imprisonment

Count 9: Found guilty criminal attempt to commit a felony

William "Roddie" Bryan