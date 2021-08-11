Watch Live | Emotional witness interviews expected on second day of testimony in death of Ahmaud Arbery trial

Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael and William "Roddy" Bryan, who recorded the video, are all charged with murder in Arbery's death.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — **WARNING: Videos contained in this article may be disturbing to some.

The trial in the death of Ahmaud Arbery continues Monday morning in Brunswick after the jury watched graphic videos surrounding Arbery's last moments on the first day of testimony Friday.

A jury was chosen Wednesday, but not without controversy. Eleven of the 12 jurors are white, and just one member is Black. That's 92 percent of the jury, far more than the population of Glynn County, which is 62 percent white and 26 percent Black.

Arbery was shot and killed on Feb. 23, 2020. Cellphone video leaked to the public shows two armed white men in a truck approaching the 25-year-old Black man as he runs down the road. One of the men, later identified as Travis McMichael, and Arbery struggle over McMichael's shotgun before Arbery is shot and collapses.

Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael and William "Roddy" Bryan, who recorded the video, are all charged with murder in Arbery's death.

Live blog updates:

Monday, Nov. 8:

9:00 a.m.: Court is scheduled to resume.

Friday, Nov. 5

5:35 p.m.: Court wraps for the day and is set to resume Monday at 9 a.m.

5:26 p.m.: Officer William Duggan said he determined there was nothing he could do to resuscitate Ahmaud Arbery. Defense attorney notes Duggan described Travis McMichael in his report as "very upset"

5:12 p.m.: State prosecutors chose to start their case with bodycam footage from the 2nd officer on scene.

4:12 p.m.: State calls the first witness: Officer William Duggin who responded to scene. The state currently showing his body camera video that shows Arbery lying on the ground

3:55 p.m.: State called its first witness, GCPD Officer William Duggan, whose bodycam will be shown to jurors. Duggan was the second officer on the scene as Abery's body lay in the street. *See Duggan's raw bodycam footage below

1:52 p.m.: Rubin said the video of the incident "doesn't even begin to tell the story," says it began months before in 2019 when Arbery is seen on camera in English's home under construction. Rubin shows jury stills from surveillance videos

1:50 p.m.: Rubin describes Travis as single, with a young son, formerly in Coast Guard, said he lived with his mother, father, sister and son at the time. Describes Satilla Shores as "quiet, scenic, middle-class neighborhood" said it was a neighborhood on edge due to property crimes

1:30 p.m.: Travis McMichael's attorney, starting opening statement

1:24 p.m: Technical issues with the audio of the court.

1:15 p.m.: Court has resumed.

12:12 p.m.: Since those issues took so long, judge breaking for lunch now before hearing Travis' attorneys opening statement. Back at 1:10.

12 p.m.: Judge does not grant mistrial

11:57 a.m. Defense attorney Laura Hogue complains that Prosecutor Dunikoski raised the issue that the “investigation stalled.” She says the issue of the time-lapse between killing and arrest is a problem for the defendants.

Gough wants to “go ahead and move for a mistrial.”

11:46 a.m.: Back from break. Travis McMichael's attorneys said their opening statements will take 45 min. Then, judge says, will break for lunch.

11: 24 a.m.: Recess of 10 min. in between opening statements

11:14 a.m.: "Ahmaud Arbery had nothing on him," says prosecutor. "No backpack. No bag. No cellphone. No ID, no wallet, no keys, no gun, no weapon. Mr. Arbery couldn’t have called for help even if he wanted to."

11:14 a.m.: Marcus Arbery Sr. back in courtroom.

10:57 a.m.: Wanda Cooper Jones cries out as the cell phone video plays, is weeping quietly in the back of the courtroom

10:53 a.m.: (VIA POOL) Marcus Arbery leaves the courtroom and mumbles "I don't want to see this." He walked out of the courtroom. Wanda Cooper-Jones is still seated in the with her attorney.

10:42: State says Gregory McMichael “driveway decision number one” deciding to run inside get his gun and Travis after seeing Arbery running down street. State says Greg didn’t know he was inside the home that day when he and Travis got into truck to follow him

10:41 a.m.: State shows video of William Roddie Bryan jump into his truck to join the chase of Ahmaud Arbery.

10:36 a.m.: Prosecutor says Greg McMichael assumed the worst with no immediate knowledge. He told police, “I thought, you know, he’s running from somebody, he’s just done something, you know, he might have hurt somebody or whatever”

10: 04 a.m.: Prosecutor skips over the part where they usually tell jurors what happened. Jumps right into: this is the house under construction, this is the home in relation to the homicide location.

9:53 a.m.: State starts opening statement. Lead prosecutor Linda Dunikowski: "A wise person once said don't assume the worst in someone's intentions." Judge has said this a few times during jury selection. Dunikowski says defendants did assume worst and made decision based on assumptions.

9:50 a.m.: Opening statements begin.

9:37 a.m.: Jurors are sworn in and are being given instructions. Wanda-Cooper Jones and her attorney walked into the courtroom. Marcus Arbery also just walked in.

9:30 a.m.: Judge just swore in jury and read out all the charges against the three defendants. Explains that defendants have pleaded not guilty to charges.

9:25 a.m.: Judge says he will not allow the fact #AhmaudArbery was on probation to be introduced into evidence, but will allow photographs that show vanity plate on Travis McMichaels' truck which featured the Confederate flag