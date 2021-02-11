Attorney for accused Ahmaud Arbery killer tells judge potential juror hugged protestor during lunch break

“The jurors are being subjected to this agitation effort," defense attorney Robert Rubin told the judge Tuesday.

One of the defense attorneys in the death of Ahmaud Arbery trial noted Tuesday that a potential juror had an interaction with a protestor outside the courthouse.

Robert Rubin, one of Travis McMichael's attorneys, said the potential juror was approached by a member of the Transformative Justice Coalition during a lunch break and they hugged.

This is the group that has been most notably been chanting 'Justice for Ahmaud' and holding signs up in front of the courthouse.

Rubin told Judge Walmsley that he has concerns about the influence the protest group has on other potential jurors.

Rubin said “the jurors are being subjected to this agitation effort" and suggested that the protest group be moved to another area, questioning what happens next week when 20,000 people stand in front of the courthouse.

Walmsley said most of the jurors in the past two weeks said they hadn't noticed the protestors, and it could be that the two simply know each other.

He said the court will work to evaluate whether that person can still be a fair juror.

“The court has not been disrupted,” Walmsley said.

McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael, and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. are accused of chasing and killing 25-year-old Arbery last year as he ran in their neighborhood outside coastal Brunswick.

