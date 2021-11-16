Live Updates: Day 8 of testimony in the death of Ahmaud Arbery trial

Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan, who recorded the video, are all charged with murder in Arbery's death.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — **WARNING: Videos contained in this article may be disturbing to some.

The eighth day of testimony in the trial in the death of Ahmaud Arbery continues Tuesday in Brunswick.

Arbery was shot and killed on Feb. 23, 2020. Cellphone video leaked to the public shows two armed white men in a truck approaching the 25-year-old Black man as he runs down the road. One of the men, later identified as Travis McMichael, and Arbery struggle over McMichael's shotgun before Arbery is shot and collapses.

Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan, who recorded the video, are all charged with murder in Arbery's death.

Watch Live:

Live Updates:

9 a.m.: Court is expected to begin

8:30 a.m.: Live commentary with Keitha Nelson.