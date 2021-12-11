Live Updates | Day 6 of witness testimony in the Death of Ahmaud Arbery trial

Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan are all charged with the murder of Ahmaud Arbery.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — **WARNING: Videos contained in this article may be disturbing to some.

The sixth day of testimony in the trial in the death of Ahmaud Arbery continues Friday in Brunswick.

Scroll down for live updates from court, which starts at 9 a.m.

Perhaps the most startling statements Thursday came from William Roddie Bryan’s attorney, Kevin Gough. Noting the support Arbery’s family has seen from national civil rights activists and pastors, Gough asked to limit their presence in the courtroom.

He told the judge the Reverend Al Sharpton was in the courtroom Wednesday, but admitted he only realized that when he got home. He said “there’s only so many pastors they can have,” speaking about Arbery’s family.

“We don’t want any more Black pastors coming in here,” Gough continued.

Gough said he’s concerned having “high-profile members of the African American community in the courtroom because he’s worried it could influence and/or intimidate the jury. Gregory McMichael said it serves as a reminder to keep outside influences outside the courtroom.

Arbery was shot and killed on Feb. 23, 2020. Cellphone video leaked to the public shows two armed white men in a truck approaching the 25-year-old Black man as he runs down the road. One of the men, later identified as Travis McMichael, and Arbery struggle over McMichael's shotgun before Arbery is shot and collapses.

Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan, who recorded the video, are all charged with murder in Arbery's death.

Live Updates:

9 a.m.: Court is expected to start.