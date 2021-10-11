Live Updates | Day 4 of testimony in death of Ahmaud Arbery trial

Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael and William "Roddy" Bryan, who recorded the video, are all charged with murder in Arbery's death.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — **WARNING: Videos contained in this article may be disturbing to some.

The trial in the death of Ahmaud Arbery continues Wednesday morning in Brunswick. On Tuesday, Judge Timothy Walmsley stepped off the bench after what he called a 'lack of respect' from Travis McMichael's attorney.

Arbery was shot and killed on Feb. 23, 2020. Cellphone video leaked to the public shows two armed white men in a truck approaching the 25-year-old Black man as he runs down the road. One of the men, later identified as Travis McMichael, and Arbery struggle over McMichael's shotgun before Arbery is shot and collapses.

Live blog updates:

The time stamps below are approximations.

Wednesday, Nov. 10

9 a.m.: Court is scheduled to resume. During the lunch break, the Rev. Al Sharpton is scheduled to be outside the courthouse along with Arbery's family and family attorneys to hold a prayer vigil.

Tuesday, Nov. 9

5:28 p.m.: Court has ended for the day. It will resume at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

4:25 p.m.: Judge Timothy Walmsley steps off the bench in a flurry, saying that Jason Sheffield, attorney for Travis McMichael, showed a lack of respect for what the court is trying to do.

"Mr. Sheffield, you can agree or disagree with this court, that is your prerogative, but to act in the way you just did in front of this panel, I don't care if you like my rulings or not, if you like me or not, but in this court, the Superior Court, it is (incomprehensible) ... that counsel show at least respect for what the court is doing."

WATCH:

4:20 p.m.: (VIA POOL) As Pogue was doing his cross, Sheffield began filling a couple of big pages on his board with the following notes in large letters – it was all very visible to the gallery.

Written in an interesting jumble of upper- and lower-case letters was:

GREG McM

Numerous Ent. Auto Burgl Breakins

THIS guy – breaking - this house down there

“GOING ON – FOR MONTHS” -> 2019? ABSOLUTELY

MISSING WEAPON – MAY HAVe [it]

“IT’S THE SAME GUY”

“OVER + OVER + OVER AGAIN -. THIS DAMN HOUSE.”

“PRIME SUSPECT.”

“ALL KINDS OF DAMN SHIT STOLEN”

“STOP THIS GUY SO HE COULD BE ARRESTED OR ID’D AT THE LEAST.”

4:02 p.m.: Defense to Marcy: talks about what Greg was saying about break-ins in the neighborhood, the fear of Arbery having a gun. Asks Marcy if Greg said he was trying to stop Arbery so that he could be arrested. Marcy answers yes.

Wanda Cooper-Jones overheard saying "arrested for what, though?" according to pool.

3:11 p.m.: Defense attorney Hogue: talking about statements Greg McMichael made to Marcy: Hogue says Greg said to Marcy the day of the shooting if Arbery had just turned around, said where he was coming from "it would be a whole different ballgame."

2:01 p.m.: BACK FROM LUNCH: State continues to question Marcy. Marcy says he was the one who downloaded the video of the shooting from Bryan's phone. State shows Marcy video of Arbery in home under construction. Asks if Marcy sees him take anything, responds no.

1:45 p.m.: Defense says state trying to prove Greg is lying about number of crimes in area. State says she's only trying to show there was just 1 burglary call, 4 entering autos. Gough: suggesting this "was not a neighborhood on edge" is inappropriate.

1:43 p.m.: Prosecutor asks Marcy about burglaries Greg McMichael talks about had happened in area. Witness said did own research in GCPD system and pulled reports. Defense objects, saying it's hearsay since Marcy wasn't responding officer.

11:57 a.m.: A prosecutor asks Marcy if Gregory McMichael ever told him he was making a citizen's arrest, trying to detain Arbery. Marcy says no, just like Brandeberry said no when asked the same question and Minshew when asked whether Bryan mentioned a citizen's arrest.

11:17 a.m.: The state is now questioning its sixth witness, Detective Parker Marcy with the Glynn County Police Department. Marcy says an officer brought Travis McMichael to the police headquarters, where they took more photos of him with blood on him. Gregory McMichael arrived at the headquarters around the same time and told Marcy he knew Bryan for years.

10:31 a.m.: The defense begins its cross-examination of Brandeberry. Travis McMichael's attorney Jason Sheffield plays some of Brandeberry's body camera footage showing his partner talking to McMichael. McMichael tells her "Just do whatever you have to do." Sheffield argues this shows he is being cooperative, not trying to flee the scene.

Sheffield argues this shows Travis is being cooperative, doesn't try to flee scene.

10:05 a.m.: A prosecutor asks Brandeberry if Gregory McMichael ever told him he was making a citizen's arrest and trying to detain Arbery. Brandeberry says no. The state asked Officer Minshew the same question yesterday regarding Bryan, and he also said no. This conflicts with the defense's key argument that the men were making a citizen's arrest.

9:52 a.m.: The state is questioning the fifth witness, Glynn County Police Department Officer Jeff Brandeberry, who responded to the scene the day Arbery was shot and killed. He says Gregory McMichael told him Arbery broke into a house under construction "several times" and it was on video.

9:46 a.m.: Arbery's father, Marcus Arbery Sr., arrives at the courthouse.

9:43 a.m.: Arbery's mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, walks into court.

9:13 a.m.: Bryan’s attorney Kevin Gough walks into court.