52 potential jurors qualified so far | Day 4 of jury selection in federal hate crimes trial for Ahmaud Arbery's killers

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Jury selection continues for a fourth day Thursday in the federal hate crimes trial for the three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery.

So far, 52 potential jurors have qualified for the next round of questioning. The judge wants a pool of 50 to 60 potential jurors to move on for strikes in order to narrow that group down to 12 jurors and four alternates before the trial begins.

In November, a jury found both Travis and Gregory McMichael and their former neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, guilty of murder in Arbery's death. The three white men chased 25-year-old Arbery, who was Black, through Brunswick's Satilla Shores neighborhood before Travis McMichael shot Arbery.

Once the jury is picked, the judge said the trial will last seven to 12 days. Opening statements will likely happen early next week.

U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood said the court summoned 1,000 people for jury duty, the same number that was called for the state trial. In the federal trial, however, they pulled people from all 43 counties in Georgia's Southern Federal Court district to try to seat an impartial jury.

9 a.m.: Jury selection is scheduled to resume. Nearly half of all those questioned so far have qualified for the next round of questioning Monday. At this same point in the state's case, only 15 potential jurors had qualified for that case's next round of questioning.

