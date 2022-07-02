Day 2 of jury selection begins in hate crimes trial for Ahmaud Arbery's murderers

The three white men, Travis and Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan, chased Arbery, who was Black, through a neighborhood before shooting him to death.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — (Note: The video above is from Monday.)

The second day of questioning begins Tuesday morning in the federal hate crimes trial for three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery.

On Monday, 30 potential jurors moved forward to the next round of questioning. The remaining 22 potential jurors questioned were dismissed.

All three men, Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan, will be present for the trial. In November, a jury found both McMichaels and Bryan guilty of murder in Arbery's death. The three white men chased 25-year-old Arbery, who was Black, through Brunswick's Satilla Shores neighborhood before shooting him to death.

Jury selection is expected to take a while. U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood plans to call about 1,000 people for jury duty, the same number that was called for the state trial. In the federal trial, however, they'll pull people from all 43 counties in Georgia's Southern Federal Court district to try to get a fair and impartial jury of 12 jurors and four alternates.

In the state trial, it took more than two weeks to find a jury. Potential jurors were summoned just from Glynn County.

Live Updates:

9 a.m.: Day two of jury selection begins. Two groups of 25 potential jurors will be questioned Tuesday, and Arbery's family will be present. Initially, the goal was to reach 36 potential jurors to whittle down to the final panel of 12 jurors and four alternates. But, the judge said Monday they will aim for 50 to 60 in case of COVID-19 concerns.

Monday, things moved faster than expected. There were 1,000 people summoned for jury duty from all 43 counties in Georgia's Southern Federal Court District to try to seat a fair and impartial jury. Once the jury is chosen, the trial is expected to take seven to 12 days.