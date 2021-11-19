Live Updates: Charge conference held after days of tense testimony in death of Ahmaud Arbery trial

Both sides will meet to create jury instructions. The judge will then read those instructions to the jury before they deliberate.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After 10 days of testimony in the trial in the death of Ahmaud Arbery, a charge conference will be held Friday in Brunswick, with jurors dismissed until Monday.

By definition, this is a meeting between a judge and the parties’ lawyers, after the parties have closed their cases and before the jury is charged, to determine the content of the instructions to the jury and to note any objections the lawyers may have to the instructions proposed by the judge.

According to Lee Merritt, Arbery's mother's attorney, prosecutors plan to request that the defendants can't be charged on a citizen's arrest defense.

"We spoke with the prosecution shortly afterward [after court Thursday]," Merritt said. "They're going to make a strong push of the fact that they shouldn't be charged on a citizen's arrest defense. They haven't established it," he said.

Closing arguments start Monday morning.

Arbery was shot and killed on Feb. 23, 2020. Cellphone video leaked to the public shows two armed white men in a truck approaching the 25-year-old Black man as he runs down the road. One of the men, later identified as Travis McMichael, and Arbery struggle over McMichael's shotgun before Arbery is shot and collapses.

Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan, who recorded the video, are all charged with murder in Arbery's death.

9:27 a.m.: Attorney for Ahmaud Arbery’s mother, says William Roddie Bryan’s attorney asked prosecutors for plea deal & prosecutors denied it. FCN spoke with Bryan’s attorney, Kevin Gough, who denies this and says “tell Mr. Merritt his nose is growing.”