Arbery family, Rev. Jesse Jackson expected to speak in Jacksonville amid trial for 3 men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Ahmaud Arbery's family, local clergy and other leaders will gather in Jacksonville Tuesday to discuss the upcoming 'Justice For Ahmaud March'.
Rev. Jesse L. Jackson is expected to be in attendance.
Robert Patillo, Executive Director of the Rainbow Push Coalition, says that
the gathering will be a display of comfort, support, and love for the grieving Arbery family and the community of SE Georgia and NE Florida.
The gathering will be held at the Greater Macedonia Baptist Church located at 1880 Edgewood Ave W, at 4 p.m. You can also watch live here.
Arbery was shot and killed on Feb. 23, 2020. Cellphone video leaked to the public shows two armed white men in a truck approaching the 25-year-old Black man as he runs down the road. One of the men, later identified as Travis McMichael, and Arbery struggle over McMichael's shotgun before Arbery is shot and collapses.
Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan, who recorded the video, are all charged with murder in Arbery's death.