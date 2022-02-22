'We have gotten another victory for Ahmaud' | Arbery's mother reacts to hate crime convictions of her son's killers

"If we stand together, we will get change. If we stand, change will come. And we’ve learned that with the story of Ahmaud Arbery.”

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — For a second time in 90 days, Wanda Cooper-Jones, the mother of Ahmaud Arbery, watched from the gallery of a courtroom as three white men were convicted of crimes against her son.

On Nov. 24, Wanda Cooper-Jones watched as a jury in Glynn County convicted Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William Bryan of murder and many other charges in death of Arbery.

This time, prosecutors proved to a second jury that the crimes carried out by the three men were motivated by Arbery's race.

"It was a very good feeling," Cooper-Jones said. "We had gotten another victory for Ahamud again. This is victory number two."

The hate crime convictions come 729 days after Arbery's death, just one day shy after the two-year anniversary. However, unlike the 2021 commemoration when the matter of justice was still in doubt for some, this year justice has been served to those who killed Arbery.

For Cooper-Jones, a lot of fighting over a long time is finally bringing about the change she demands.

“We went from 74 days without an arrest, then we went into quickly repealing the citizens’ arrest law. Then after that, we got the hate crime law in the State of Georgia. So, immediately after those arrests, we got some change here in the State of Georgia. So that was huge," Cooper-Jones explained. "Then we went on to get those big verdicts so I’m very pleased as a mom. I am grateful.”

This trial was particularly difficult for Arbery's family. In addition to having to again watch the final moments of her son's life, she also heard much of the disturbing language casually used by the defendants.

“I’m not just the mother of Ahmaud Arbery. I’m a mother, period," Cooper-Jones said. "The killers who killed Ahmaud – they characterize people of color as monkeys, as the n-word. Greg, he described Ahmaud as he was chasing Ahmaud, Ahmaud’s final minutes of his life, as being trapped like a rat."

One moment that stood out for many was the foreman of the jury, a Black man who was seen with tears.

“[The foreperson] had hair like Ahmaud. I’m sure he looked at Ahmaud like he looked at himself. He was a Black male," Cooper-Jones said. "I’m probably sure he took this hard because he could have been jogging and he could have been killed while he was jogging as well.”

While she says she is pleased with the work federal prosecutors put into the case and the results that work produced, Cooper-Jones said she is still upset about the fight near the beginning of the trial process, in which prosecutors offered the defendants plea deals that would have sentenced them to 30 years in federal prison. Arbery's mother said she wanted to see her son's killers go to court.

"I was kind of disturbed with the way that the DOJ was handling Ahamud’s case with the plea deal," Cooper-Jones said. "I didn’t think that was right because I thought these charges were just as important as the state charges. And I’m glad the judge heard our cry, and we brought these guys to trial.”

She says she has nothing to say to Bryan or the McMichaels. However, she did want to warn anyone who make take part in vigilante violence like the defendants.

"When you see a young Black man who’s jogging down the street, don’t make those kind of decisions because you will be held accountable as well,” she said.

There is still more work to be done, Cooper-Jones explained. However, she said the justice system is finally working in the right direction. With these convictions, Arbery's family can move forward to the other fights that lay ahead.

"We still have another fight to go with the DAs involved in the killing of Ahmaud," she said, referring to the now-ousted former Glynn County District Attorney Jackie Johnson, who is facing criminal charges relating to the Arbery investigation.

While the future holds more fights, Cooper-Jones says the story of her son has not only changed her life, but others' as well. It also taught her an important lesson she won't forget.