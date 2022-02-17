Live Updates | Ahmaud Arbery's 3 killers back in court for federal hate crimes trial

On Wednesday, the state's witnesses gave disturbing testimony detailing a long history of racist text messages and social media posts by all three defendants.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The federal hate crimes trial of three men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery continues Thursday in Glynn County.

Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was running through the Satilla Shores neighborhood in Brunswick when Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan, who are all white, chased Arbery in their trucks before Travis McMichael fired the deadly shots that killed Arbery.

All three were convicted of murder, with a mandatory life sentence. Now, prosecutors are arguing the case that the murder was racially motivated.

On Wednesday, the state's witnesses gave disturbing testimony detailing a long history of racist text messages and social media posts by all three defendants, dating back several years.

Defense attorneys said earlier this week that the words are inexcusable, but insisted the men chased Arbery because they suspected he was trespassing, not because he was Black.

No cameras are allowed in the federal courthouse, but you can follow along by refreshing this article for live updates.

As this second trial of three defendants already convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery gets underway, there are many questions swirling about the reasons for the seemingly repetitious proceeding.

What’s the difference?

Unlike their murder trial in state court, the new trial is a federal hate crimes case. Georgia did not have a hate crimes statute when Ahmaud Arbery was killed – it was just one of four states without one.

The state subsequently adopted a hate crime law, but the men could not be prosecuted retroactively under that law in state court.

What’s a hate crime?