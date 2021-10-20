12 jurors dismissed as slow pace frustrates judge in death of Ahmaud Arbery trial

The dismissal of the 12 jurors was for a variety of reasons ranging from connections to the defendants, participation in race demonstrations and health reasons.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The second day of what is expected to be a lengthy trial of the three men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery was highlighted by a frustrated judge.

The attorneys for both the state and the three defendants, Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael and William Bryan, questioned 20 potential jurors. Like Monday, 12 potential jurors were dismissed; however, unlike Monday, the remaining eight are moving on to the next round of questioning.

Judge Timothy Walmsley told attorneys that he was frustrated by the slow pace and by some of the questions.

“I am not comfortable with this," Judge Walmsley said. "At the rate, we’re going, all these plans we have to move these panels through are not going to work.”

One of the defense attorneys was reprimanded during the questioning of one of the jurors.

Judge Walmsley told the jurors summoned to the courthouse at 1 p.m. to come back Wednesday as the proceedings were running behind. All other groups of jurors have been pushed back as well.

However, he also told the attorneys on both sides that he "doesn't have the ability to just store people or keep them longer" than the two weeks predicted for jury selection.

Diane Jackson, Arbery's aunt, said she feels confident a jury will be seated.

"This judge, I believe he’s fair," Jackson said. "We’re going to get justice for Ahmaud."

Jackson said while attending the trial will be tough, Ahmaud's family will continue to be at the trial every day. She also thanked supporters for helping the family through the trial.

"It makes you feel like you’re not by yourself," she said.