After aggravated assault on Solano Road, St. Johns County deputies looking for tips

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged aggravated assault incident which occurred on Solana Road.

Deputies say the incident happened in the area between Ponte Vedra Boulevard and SR A1A North Monday morning.

Deputies say shortly after midnight, four teenagers were walking home from the beach on Solano Road when they were approached from behind by two people who were described by the group as teenagers or young adults riding beach cruisers.

Deputies say the cyclists yelled derogatory comments directed towards the group as they passed and a verbal exchange ensued.

One of the cyclists stopped just west of victims on the roadway while the second cyclist turned around and moved closer to the group walking, deputies say.

The cyclist dismounted his bike, produced a handgun from a hoodie pocket, and threatened one of the teenagers, deputies say.

During the confrontation, deputies say the gun discharged in proximity to the victims. Both cyclists then continued on riding toward A1A, says SJSO.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information related to this case to contact Detective Jason Brown 904-907-2895 or Crime Stoppers.

Residents of the area who have home surveillance video are asked to contact the St Johns County Sheriff’s Office to have their video reviewed.