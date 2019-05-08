Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody will be addressing the media in Jacksonville Monday regarding alleged fraud involving the former owners of Riverside Chevrolet.

The 'News Conference Regarding Efforts to Fight Automotive Fraud' is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at Jacksonville Office of the Attorney General located at 1300 Riverplace Boulevard.

Last year, the Better Business Bureau issued an alert for consumers after 26 complaints were filed in twelve months dealing with financing issues, problems adhering to contractual agreements, refund fails and difficulty obtaining proper registration on used vehicles due to outstanding liens.

Days later, JFRD and JSO responded to reports of vehicles on fire at Riverside Chevrolet on May 7. The blaze happened as allegations were emerging about financial mismanagement at the dealership.

According to the police report, Shacria Deslandes was a victim of the arson that damaged four vehicles.

"When I first initially dropped the car off, I told them my car was struck by a bullet and stopped moving," she told First Coast News. "So it took them three months and $6,000 to find out what I told them was truth? It's like they saw an opportunity to take advantage of me and my insurance."

In August, Beaver Toyota of St. Augustine took over Riverside Chevrolet. The sale became official on Aug. 14 and went through for $10.7 million.

