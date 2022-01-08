After shooting on Jacksonville's Westside, man expected to be OK

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after a shooting on Jacksonville's Westside Monday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
Police say at approximately 8:05 p.m., patrol officers responded to the 8400 block of Helen Drive in reference to a person shot. Upon arriving, patrol officers located man in his early 30s suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower leg.
He was rushed by JFRD to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Violent Crime and Crime Scene Detectives are on scene conducting the investigation and say they do not have any suspect information at this time.
Anyone with information should contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904 630-0500, via email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.