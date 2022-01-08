After shooting on Jacksonville's Westside, man expected to be OK

A man was rushed by JFRD to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after a shooting on Jacksonville's Westside Monday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say at approximately 8:05 p.m., patrol officers responded to the 8400 block of Helen Drive in reference to a person shot. Upon arriving, patrol officers located man in his early 30s suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower leg.

He was rushed by JFRD to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.