A person was taken to the hospital with injuries after St. Augustine Police say they were shot, then fled the shooting scene.

On Tuesday at approximately 8:43 p.m., officers responded to the area of McMillan Street and Ponce de Leon Boulevard in reference to a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers say they discovered that a person had been shot. They say the person fled the scene on foot and was later located in the parking lot of Hazel’s Hotdogs at 2400 N. Ponce de Leon Blvd.

The person was taken to a Trauma Center in Jacksonville with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers are speaking with a person of interest and no arrests have been made at this time.