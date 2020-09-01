A man has been arrested after police found a woman crying and naked in the fetal position at a Jacksonville hotel in the Baymeadows area last week,

Adrian Lars Lane, 36, was charged with home invasion robbery, battery and false imprisonment last Wednesday.

According to an arrest report, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the 8200 block of Dix Ellis Trail in reference to someone calling for help at a hotel. While in the parking lot, police heard someone yelling 'help' from a nearby room.

The report states that when police ran towards the room they saw a woman trying to get out of a hotel room before Lane allegedly slammed it shut.

JSO says they kicked the door in and observed the victim lying in the middle of the floor, crying and naked in the fetal position. She advised she did not want or need rescue.Lane was taken into custody.

Police say a disposable plastic glove was found on the floor of the room along with a dark-colored mask. The victim told police that Lane had been wearing the mask.