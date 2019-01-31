Two adults have been charged with negligence after the accidental shooting of fourteen-year-old Jadon Lane Vaughn in December

According to a document from the State Attorney's Office, Sierra Watts, 28, and Jordan Palm, 31, have been charged with improperly storing two loaded firearms, a Ruger 89 handgun and a Ruger EC9S handgun.

An 11-year-old child was able to access these guns and has since been charged with manslaughter in relation to this case.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office (CCSO), Jadon was visiting the home of two brothers back in December when they all began to play wrestle.

According to CCSO, the 11-year-old went and retrieved a pistol from his parent’s room, removed the magazine and pointed it at Jadon. Deputies say the gun discharged, killing Jadon.

Afterward, deputies say that the 11-year-old called his father and told him that Jadon came at him with a knife. The suspect and his 13-year-old brother later admitted placing a kitchen knife near Jadon after the shooting, believing they would be in less trouble.

The suspect is currently in juvenile detention in Gainesville.

