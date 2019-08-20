An adult and two teens face charges including attempted felony murder after they reportedly shot at a 70-year-old inside a vehicle, according to the Palatka Police Department.

The incident happened on Aug 3. Police say an unidentified 70-year-old Palatka resident was at Best Bet in Orange Park, cashing in their winnings. The resident then got into their vehicle and left the building.

Meanwhile, three suspects -- identified as 18-year-old Terell Phelps and two 17-year-olds -- reportedly followed the resident to an undisclosed location.

When the resident stopped, the three suspects reportedly tried to open the car door while displaying a firearm. Shots were fired, narrowly missing the resident, police say.

The resident was able to flee and contact police. Upon investigating, police identified the three suspects who are all from Jacksonville.

They were arrested and charged with attempted felony murder, attempted armed carjacking, attempted armed robbery and shooting into an occupied vehicle. The three were booked into the Duval County Jail.

First Coast News is not naming the two 17-year-old suspects because they are minors.

Click here to read the post regarding this incident from the Palatka Police Department.