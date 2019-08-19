One adult and one teenager were injured Monday evening during a drive-by shooting in Moncrief, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO said the incident happened at 5:46 p.m. in the 1500 block of West 27th Street. Once at the scene, JSO found the two male victims, the youngest being 17 years old, suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

JSO said the victims were shot in the arm and buttocks. Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Witnesses told police they saw a white Kia with tinted windows pass the victims as they were walking down the street. Witnesses said they saw at least one unknown person inside the vehicle fire multiple shots at the victims.

If you have any information about this shooting, call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).