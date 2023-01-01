Father, daughter dead after suspected murder-suicide in Nocatee area

A source with direct knowledge of the incident confirmed the father shot the girl and himself.

NOCATEE, Fla. — A father and his daughter are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in the Nocatee area Friday, according to sources familiar with the incident.

The St. John's County Sheriff's Office says it responded to a call for service in reference to suicidal threats on Bucktail Avenue, north of Nocatee Parkway, around 11 a.m.

Once on scene, deputies say they breached the residence and located the subject dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

While clearing the residence, deputies say a child with a gunshot wound was also located. Both individuals were located in proximity to each other, deputies say.

The child was rushed to a nearby hospital where they were later pronounced dead, deputies say.

"This is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public," said SJSO in a statement. "There will be no further updates at this time."