Adult, juvenile taken to hospital for treatment after being shot in Woodstock area

Police said the adult and juvenile shot in the 3300 block of Broadway Avenue received non-life-threatening injuries.

An adult and juvenile are recovering in the hospital Saturday after being shot in the Woodstock area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police said they responded to the 3300 block of Broadway Avenue around 12:04 a.m. after receiving reports that a person was shot.

At the scene, officers discovered there were two victims who had already been taken to a local hospital, police said. One victim was a juvenile and the other was an adult. Both had non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

There is no suspect information at this time and JSO's Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the incident.