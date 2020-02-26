FORT VALLEY, Ga. — One of Demarcus Little's friends has now been charged with helping him hide the death of Anitra Gunn.

At a Wednesday afternoon press conference, GBI Assistant Special Agent Todd Crosby announced the arrest of 22-year-old Jaivon Abron.

They say Abron has been charged with two counts of false statements in Valdosta (Lowndes County) and one count of concealing the death of another in Peach County.

Crosby said Gunn's phone has been recovered, but her bumper is still missing.

The GBI says there could potentially be more arrests as the investigation continues.

CASE HISTORY

Feb. 5: Anitra Gunn's tires are slashed and a brick is thrown through the windows of her house. An incident report says she doesn't have issues with anyone and she doesn't know who could've done it.

Feb. 14: Anitra Gunn is reported missing in Fort Valley by her father, Christopher Gunn, hours after he wished her a happy Valentine's Day.

Feb. 15: Christopher drives down from Atlanta to complete a missing-person report and Anitra's car is found in a neighbor's yard with a missing bumper.

Feb. 17: A multi-agency task force is formed with the purpose of finding Gunn.

Feb. 18: Officials doing a ground search off Greer Road in Crawford County find Gunn's body partially covered. Her boyfriend, Demarcus Little, is charged with criminal damage to property related to the Feb. 5 incident.

Feb. 20: A GBI autopsy confirms Anitra Gunn's death was due to homicide.

Feb. 21: Little appears in court on the damage to property charge and his bond is set at $10,000. Hours later, law enforcement charges Little with Gunn's murder.

Feb. 24: A warrant reveals Gunn's cause of death as 'manual strangulation.' Little appears in court for his murder charge and is not granted bond.

Feb. 26: The GBI announces another arrest in the case at a press conference.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

