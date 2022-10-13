Raleigh Police: Officer among five killed; 15-year-old suspect in critical condition

RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh police shared the latest details from Thursday's mass shooting Friday morning.
Officers were called around 5:30 p.m. to Neuse River Greenway and Osprey Cove Drive and Bay Harbor Drive when a 15-year-old boy shot two people in the streets of a neighborhood, then went toward a walking trail, where he shot three more people and injured two others, police say.
A 16-year-old boy and Raleigh officer Gabriel Torres were among the five people killed.
"We mourn and share the loss of not only our officer but all the victims of the senseless gun crime," Raleigh Police Chief Estella D. Patterson said.
Chief Patterson confirmed that Torres was on his way to work at the time he was shot and killed.
The suspect is in critical condition at the hospital.
The crime scene stretched over two miles as officers were trying to locate the suspect.
Chief Patterson shared the names of the five victims killed:
- Nicole Conners, 52
- Mary Marshall, 34
- Susan Karnatz, 48
- James Roger Thompson, 16
- Officer Gabriel Torres, 29
Friday - 8:30 a.m. Live Update
Thursday - 10:45 p.m. Live Update
Everyone in the area was asked to remain inside their homes and call the police if they see any suspicious activity.
The North Carolina Department of Public Safety responded to the scene, making numerous state resources available to the incident.
State Highway Patrol aviation and local patrol members, State Capitol Police Officers, and Alcohol Law Enforcement Special Agents are assisting the Raleigh Police Department at this time.
“DPS is providing any needed resources as requested in this investigation and working with local law enforcement to stop this shooter,” said NCDPS Secretary Eddie M. Buffaloe, Jr.
This story is developing.
