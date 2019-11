ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office is investigating reports of a possible robbery at a gas station in Orange Park Tuesday night.

The incident happened at the 76 gas station on Tanglewood near Blanding Boulevard, according to the sheriff's office.

No one was hurt, deputies said.

At 8:35 p..m, the sheriff's office posted to Twitter that an active investigation was happening at 1201 Blanding Blvd.