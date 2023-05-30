Three teens accused of killing man in downtown Jacksonville enter not guilty pleas

The state says charges against Ryan Nichols, the accused shooter, could be upgraded. 18-year-old Daniel DeGuardia and 21-year-old Holden Dodson, are also charged.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three St. Johns County teens arrested in connection to the death of a Black man found behind a dumpster in downtown Jacksonville in early May, were arraigned in Duval County court Tuesday morning. The man found dead was later identified as 39-year-old Gary Jackson.

The three suspects entered not guilty pleas and will stand trial. The state is asking to join the cases for the defendants to be tried together.

Ryan Nichols, 19, is charged wit h murder while 18-year-old Daniel DeGuardia and 21-year-old Holden Dodson, are both facing accessory after the fact charges.

The state told the judge Nichols, the accused shooter, could be indicted soon. The potential indictment against Nichols, could change the charges for the co-defendants in this case.