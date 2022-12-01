Trial begins for estranged husband accused of murdering Jacksonville soldier in 2018

Court records show they spent seven years in an abusive marriage.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Family members of a Jacksonville soldier killed on a Kentucky military base prepare for her alleged killer’s trial.

You may remember Brittney Silvers was killed in 2018 at Fort Campbell’s base. Her estranged husband was arrested after a confession to police.

Ashli Hughes, Silvers’ sister, says life has been hard adjusting to.

“It’s been hard because my mom has six kids, and she was the 'b' to our ABCs,” said Hughes.

Brittney Silvers who has now been referred to as Brittney Mitchell by family, was in the middle of divorce proceedings with her husband Victor Silvers at the time of her murder.

Court records show they spent seven years in an abusive marriage.

“I have moments, but sometimes I try to be strong for my other siblings and my mother,” said Hughes.

Police say Silvers got on to the military base in Kentucky back in 2018 by using his spousal military ID.

He’s also accused of shooting one of Brittney’s friends.

Her friend survived.

“I really want him to suffer,” said Hughes.

“I want him to every night when he goes to sleep think about Britney and what he did so he won’t be able to sleep like really,” she said.

Hughes says she hopes her sister’s murder serves as a reminder to victims of domestic abuse to get help.