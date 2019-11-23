JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police had an opportunity to arrest Danny Beard two weeks before he allegedly murdered Andrea Washington, but they didn’t.

As First Coast News previously reported, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it was up to prosecutors to issue an arrest warrant. The State Attorney’s Office countered that they didn’t issue a warrant because the investigating officer didn’t believe there was sufficient probable cause.

But a police interrogation video obtained this week by First Coast News reveals for the first time why Beard himself believes he wasn’t arrested. He says police told him it was because the assault claim against him was primarily reported by Andrea Washington’s friend.

"That’s why they did not press charges on me then,” he says during a Dec. 7, 2018 police interrogation. “Because one, when they went to the house they said, 'The only reason we didn’t put a warrant out for your arrest is that Ms. Washington didn’t open her mouth. It was all her friend.'"

Andrea Washington was murdered two days after her pinning ceremony promotion to Navy Chief Petty Officer.

Andrea Washington

Neither JSO nor prosecutors chose to comment about Beard’s claim.

But police reports show that Washington’s friend and Navy colleague did report the Sept. 1, 2018 assault and provided many of the details to police.

Beard was accused of breaking down doors at Washington’s North Jacksonville home, smashing her iPad, kicking her in the stomach and holding a gun to her head – which, if accurate, constitutes aggravated assault. But Beard was not only not arrested, but he also was never interviewed or contacted by police or prosecutors.

Attorney Cydney Bulger, who handles domestic violence cases and has followed this one from the beginning, says having friends who are willing to step in can help victims who are scared of coming forward.

“It’s a very real fear," Bugler says. "Most aggressors of domestic violence in that type of aggressive behavior -- most of the time it’s not a one-time thing.”

Attorney Cydney Bulger says of domestic violence, "most of the time it’s not a one-time thing.”

Bulger says the advocacy of friends is essential to providing emotional support and security to people in violent relationships. But in this situation, a friend trying to help may have been a catch 22 – undermining investigators’ confidence in the victim’s story, or at least her willingness to assist law enforcement.

“We have seen cases where people will attempt to get help through the domestic violence system and it may not be enough,” Bulger says. “It may be too late. It seems, in this case, it may be a situation to little too late.”

Beard is due back in court on Dec. 9.