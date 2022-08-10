Accused killer of Jacksonville DJ now facing additional murder charge, court records show

Friends say Tasheka 'TySheeks' Young was four months pregnant when she was killed.

Accused killer Bursey Armstrong is now facing an additional murder charge after Tasheka 'TySheeks' Young was found dead inside her apartment back in July, according to court records.

Friends say Young was four months pregnant when she was killed.

She was a beloved mother, daughter and friend and a well-known radio-personality for 106.1 in Jacksonville.

Young was killed at Mission Pointe Apartments on Saturday, July 23, 2022.

Armstrong was reportedly the father of her two children and her unborn child. He faces two counts of second-degree murder is being held on no bond.

His arraignment date is set for Aug. 16.

A warrant for Bursey's arrest shows that police searched Armstrong's parent's residence and found clothing with blood under the stairs.

Someone had dug a hole at the base of the stairs from the family's deck to the backyard, the arrest report states. In the hole, police found the Glock 43x 9mm. A 9mm bullet was also found in Armstrong's mother's car.