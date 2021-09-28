Video: Accused deputy's killer Patrick McDowell arrives at hospital after capture

Photos provided to First Coast News show McDowell on the ground with apparent wounds from his arrest. Another shows Moyers' handcuffs binding McDowell's wrists.

CALLAHAN, Fla. — The man accused of shooting and killing a Nassau County Sheriff's Office deputy is now in police custody in the hospital.

New video shows Patrick McDowell arriving at UF Health in Jacksonville after being captured Tuesday afternoon. He's accused of shooting Deputy Joshua Moyer twice on Friday during a traffic stop.

Scroll down to view the video of McDowell's arrival at the hospital.

McDowell also shot a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office K-9, according to law enforcement, before fleeing. He was the subject of a five-day-long manhunt before being apprehended in Callahan Tuesday.

Moyers died in the hospital Sunday, according to Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper.

"The handcuffs that we put on him were Deputy Moyers'," Sheriff Bill Leeper said during a news briefing Tuesday afternoon describing McDowell's arrest. He said he wished McDowell had given police the opportunity to shoot him and described him as a coward.

The capture came after several hours of heavy police activity in the area of Ballpark Road in Callahan Tuesday morning. First Coast News crews on the scene saw several units flying down the street with their lights flashing past the Anchor Church of God on US-1 leading into Callahan around 11 a.m.