Deputies are looking for two suspects who they say committed credit card fraud at various stores in St. Johns and Duval County.

According to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office, on Thursday the subjects used a credit card at stores in the Outlet Malls as well as others in Duval County.

The total loss is estimated to be over $13,000.

If you have any information on the identity of these subjects, you're asked to contact Deputy E. Gagne at egagne@sjso.org or 904-824-8304.

St. Johns County Sheriff's Office