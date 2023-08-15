The toddler, Amari Williams, died after finding a loaded handgun in a drawer that also stored candy, according to the report.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Department of Children and Family finished its investigation into a 3-year-old who accidentally shot himself last April in a home near Jacksonville's Westside.

The report includes new details about the incident which left Amari Williams dead at a home on Crimson Leaf Lane. Williams' uncle, Alexander Sibley, 38, was later arrested in connection with the toddler's death.

According to the report, Sibley kept the loaded handgun in the same drawer where he kept candy. The boy’s grandmother and aunt were watching the child while his mother was taking a shower.

At some point, the child wandered off. They thought he’d gone to his bedroom to play, until they heard a “loud pop,” and found the boy dead.

Sibley is a convicted felon who is prohibited from owning a gun. His bond was revoked in January after he was re-arrested for driving without a license in a car with illegal drugs and alcohol.

Sibley was in Duval County court Tuesday for a pretrial hearing.

His trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 5.