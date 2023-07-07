Abusive ex-fiancé sentenced to 30 years in prison for murder of Jacksonville Navy Chief Petty Officer, mother of 3

Navy Chief Petty Officer Andrea Washington filed a restraining order against Danny Beard for abuse in 2018. 11 days later, he murdered her.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The abusive ex-fiancé of a Jacksonville Navy Chief Petty Officer has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for her murder Friday.

Danny Beard killed Andrea Washington in her home in September 2018.

Washington filed a restraining order against Beard 11 days before he killed the mother of 3.

“Our family never thought in a million years that we would lose Andrea in such a horrific way to this day," her twin brother, Avery Washington said while giving his victim impact statement. "I battle with my own troubles as a direct result of her untimely death. This crime shattered our family to its very foundation."

Avery Washington said his sister was the one in their family who organized family gatherings and made it a point to check in on others.

While Washington spoke, friends and family listened closely in the Duval County courtroom. They wore purple, representing the fight to end domestic violence.

Beard gave a brief statement before his sentencing.

“I just want to give my apologies to the family for the heartache and pain I put them through, and I just want to ask them for forgiveness," Beard said.

Washington’s family members wept after Beard’s statement.