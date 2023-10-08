Woman shot in shoulder during dispute on Jacksonville's Westside, 'all parties in custody,' police say

JSO says around 12:45 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 5100 block of Catoma Street in reference to the shooting.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman was shot in the shoulder during a dispute on Jacksonville's Westside Sunday morning as "all parties involved" in the shooting, are currently in custody, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO says around 12:45 a.m., officers responded to a person shot in the 5100 block of Catoma Street. When officers arrived, they found the unidentified woman suffering from the gunshot wound to her shoulder; she was taken to a local hospital in non-life-threatening condition, police say.

JSO detectives are currently conducting interviews.