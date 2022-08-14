Man dies at hospital after third shooting in Jacksonville Sunday, police say

The shooter sped away in a dark-colored vehicle, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man died at the hospital after a shooting in downtown Jacksonville Thursday, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

He was found next to a vehicle on the 800 block of A. Phillip Randolph Boulevard with gunshot wounds, JSO said. Lifesaving measures at the hospital were unsuccessful.

The shooter drove away from the scene in a dark-colored vehicle.

JSO Sgt. Hensen said that information about a suspect will be released once it comes available.