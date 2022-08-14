Man dies at hospital after third shooting in Jacksonville Sunday, police say

x
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man died at the hospital after a shooting in downtown Jacksonville Thursday, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

He was found next to a vehicle on the 800 block of A. Phillip Randolph Boulevard with gunshot wounds, JSO said. Lifesaving measures at the hospital were unsuccessful.

The shooter drove away from the scene in a dark-colored vehicle.

JSO Sgt. Hensen said that information about a suspect will be released once it comes available. 

This is the third shooting reported Sunday so far. Around 2:25 p.m., police said a man was shot and seriously injured in the 5800 block of Jason Drive. And in the early morning, police reported a shooting in the Atlantic Beaches area on the 500 block of Orchid Street. 

